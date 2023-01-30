Naba Das assassination case: Crime Branch seizes pistol and three rounds of live bullets

Kendrapara: The Crime Branch team headed by Ramesh Chandra Dora, DSP and assisted by Inspector Jebanananda Jena, Scientific/Ballistic Experts of SFSL Bhubaneswar which is probing the Naba Das assassination case has reportedly visited the crime spot at Brajarajanagar and seized one 9mm pistol, three rounds of live ammunition and a mobile handset used in the murder case.

During its investigation at Brajarajnagar, the Crime Branch team examined the informant and other eyewitnesses including the other person. Besides, the team visited the spot i.e. Lift and Shifting Office Building near Gandhi Chowk along with the Forensic /Ballistic Experts and seized one empty case and other physical clue material.

The investigating team also seized the pistol, ammunition and mobile handset of the accused ASI Gopal Krushna Das will be sent for Ballistic examination and opinion.

Another team of the Crime Branch headed by Sishir Mishra DSP and staff conducted investigation at Bhubaneswar including inquest followed by autopsy by a team of doctors of Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar after arranging sufficient lighting facility. Videography of the entire process has also been done. The team also seized the treatment records and wearing apparel (blood-stained clothes) including other biological exhibits. The viscera have been preserved for further chemical examination and opinion.

The accused ASI Gopal Krushna Das is under police custody and will be forwarded to the Court for further police remand.

The Additional DG of Police, CID/Crime Odisha is camping at the spot and personally monitoring and supervising the investigation of the case.