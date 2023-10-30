Mysterious white powder coming out of floor in Ganjam, watch

Berhampur: In a mysterious incident, white powder is oozing out of the floor in a house in Ganjam district of Odisha. The owner lady of the house cleans daily the powder, but every day the floor is oozing out powder. Now, people have started to crowd the place to witness the mysterious development. The incident has been witnessed in the house of Malati Naik of the Harijan Sahi in Tarasing village.

As per reports, such unusual happening has been seen for a long time. The neighbours are of different opinions about it while the real reason is yet to be ascertained. The powder is coming out from a specific one-square-foot area of the floor.

The lady cleans the floor and takes out the powder everyday in the evening. However, it is seen that in the morning again, 40 to 50 grams of white powder gets deposited at the same place.

By holding the powder on the hand and pouring water, it feels cold like ice. The neighbours are calling it a supernatural event. Others suspect that it may have been a divine miracle. However, the real reason for such an incident remains unclear.

A few years ago, Malati constructed the house after getting help from govt. She used to work during the day and return home in the evening. Since this incident, he no longer lives at the home at night.

Watch video here: