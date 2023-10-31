Mysterious death of woman in suburbs of Bhubaneswar, probe underway

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the suburbs of Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha on Tuesday said reports.

According to reports, the incident has been reported from Info Valley Police Station limits said sources. The deceased has been identified as Madhusmita Jena.

The incident has been reported from Ogalapada area of Bhubaneswar. It is worth mentioning that the girl was supposed to get married within two months.

The woman was an employee in a private firm in Bhubaneswar. It is noteworthy that her death occured when no one was there at home.

It is yet to be known how the woman died. The Info Valley Police has reached the spot and is investigation into the matter. From preliminary investigation it is yet to be known how the death of the woman occured.

The police has seized the body and sent it for postmortem to ascertain the cause of death. Detailed probe underway in this regard. Reports awaited.