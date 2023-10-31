Unidentified body found hanging in Pipili of Odisha, probe underway

Pipili: An unidentified body was found hanging in Pipili block under Puri district in Odisha on Tuesday, said reliable reports in this regard.

According to reports, a hanging body was found in Pipili block under Puri district in Odisha on Tuesday, said reliable reports in this regard, the locals were shocked due to the incident.

The incident has been reported from Pipili Block of Puri district in Nijigarh Kurukhi Hills area. The body is said to have been spotted by locals this morning.

On spotting the body, the locals immediately informed the police. The body has not been identified yet. The police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter, said reliable reports in this regard.