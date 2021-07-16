Mysterious Death of Parlakhemundi ACF: Scientific team unlocks fire mishap quarter to probe

Gajapati: In the mysterious death case of the Parlakhemundi Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra, the government quarter of the ACF, where the fire mishap reportedly took place on Monday, was unlocked in presence of scientific team, family members of the deceased and Police.

Earlier on the day, father and uncle of the deceased and the advocate who is fighting the case for the family of the deceased had visited Paralakhemundi Police Station. After talking to the IIC there they went to the office of the DFO of Gajapati while the scientific team was also with them.

Now, it has been expected that more facts related to the mysterious death will come to fore after examination of the quarter by the scientific team. However, advocate of the deceased’s family claimed that the said quarter is not the actual spot where the fire mishap had taken place.

It is to be noted that on July 12, the ACF reportedly sustained critical burn injuries in a fire mishap at his residence in Parlakhemundi and later succumbed while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack. Soumyaranjan had married last year. Also, earlier his wife, the DFO and a cook had been booked in this matter.

