Odisha ACFO sustains critical burn injuries in Gajapati

Gajapati: In a tragic incident, an assistant conservator of forest officer (ACFO), Paralakhemundi sustained critical burn injuries in a fire mishap at his residence, last night.

He has been identified as Soumyaranjan Mohapatra.

Reports says, the official’s wife alerted her neighbours about the fire mishap and when they found Soumyaranjan half-burnt, they immediately rescued and admitted him to the Gajapati District Headquarters hospital (DHH). Soumyranjan has sustained ninety percent burn injuries.

After his health condition deteriorated, he was shifted to MKCG hospital in Berhampur and later shifted to SCB Medical & Hospital in Cuttack.

On being informed Gajapati police reached his official residence and collected some materials from their residence and have started a probe into the matter whether the incident was an accident or suicide attempt.

Last year in December, Mohapatra was married and lived at his official residence.