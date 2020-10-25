Mutilated Body Of A Man Found Under Barmunda Fly Over In Odisha’s Capital

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The mutilated body of a man was found under Barmunda flyover in Odisha’s capital today in the afternoon.

The deceased identification is yet to be ascertained.

A black coloured motorcycle bearing registration number OD02Q 2965 was found nearby the body.

Later, on being informed Khandagiri police reached the spot and recovered the body.

The police is trying to ascertain whether this was a suicide, accident or murder case.

 

