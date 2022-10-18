Moving truck catches fire in Bhubaneswar!

By Sudeshna Panda 0
moving truck catches fire

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a moving truck suddenly caught fire near Palasuni area of Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha.

The incident has been reported from Palasuni area under Mancheswar police station of Bhubaneswar.

Reports suggest that, the goods-laden truck was moving when it suddenly went up in flames. But, both the driver and the helper jumped off the vehicle.  The fire brigade team immediately reached the spot.

The cause of the  fire is yet to be ascertained. The loss of life has been reported.

You might also like
State

Threat of cyclone increases in Odisha, govt to hold emergency meeting

State

Hanging body found near a busy street in Bhubaneswar, see details

State

Alert! Strict enforcement of traffic rules in Odisha from today

State

More than 50 sheep die in lightning strike in Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.