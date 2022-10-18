Moving truck catches fire in Bhubaneswar!

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a moving truck suddenly caught fire near Palasuni area of Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha.

The incident has been reported from Palasuni area under Mancheswar police station of Bhubaneswar.

Reports suggest that, the goods-laden truck was moving when it suddenly went up in flames. But, both the driver and the helper jumped off the vehicle. The fire brigade team immediately reached the spot.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The loss of life has been reported.