MoU signed between ‘Mo College’ and ‘SkillKart’ to skill up students in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: An MoU has been signed between ‘Mo College’ and SkillKart (UET Manpower Resources Pvt. Ltd) to encourage and help the students of the Government colleges of state in skilling up for better employability and to make them more ready and competent for employment.

Akash Dasnayak, the Chairperson of ‘Mo College’ and Amit Kumar Gope, the Co-founder and Managing Director of UET Manpower Resources Pvt. Ltd were present during the signing of the MoU.

As per the agreement, UET Manpower Resources Pvt.Ltd with its three brands, i.e SkillKart, TeamKart and BlueKart will be collaborating with ‘Mo College’ to provide various skill development programs to students in different fields. On-Job training/internship programs and employment assistance (hiring/staffing/apprenticeship) training will be given to numerous students hailing from various government colleges in Odisha under this programme.

Having more than 12 years of experience in the field, UET Manpower Resources Pvt.Ltd (UETMRPL) is an HR services company having brilliant past records devoting in area of Education, Agriculture, Health, Livelihood and Alternate Energy.

However, SkillKart, the flagship brand of UETMRPL, is a start-up with a mission to impact employability. The major goal is to up-skill students in various job-providing categories and to improve their soft skills to make them even more Employable. It has also tie-ups with many leading corporate and other skill-development organisations to affect employability positively, whereas TeamKart with a mission to impact employment strives to connect skill to opportunity. Lastly, BlueKart, the last vertical of UETMRPL, is purely into contractual labour staffing.

Under ‘Mo College Abhijan’, Skill development courses, on-job training program/internship programs will be provided to students. The courses will be in the areas of IT, ITES, KPO, BPO, Retail, Soft-skills, Digital Marketing, VFX & Animation as well as advertising & Content. Each and every course completion entitles a student to a certificate from the course provider, co-branded by ‘Mo College’. Apart from training, up-to 100 students will get employed under the hiring/staffing/apprenticeship programs of TeamKart.

While employment is one of the major key-point of a future ready youth, training them early and providing them with impactful amount of resources is equal important. ‘Mo College’ has always believed prioritizing & skilling youth of tomorrow through various programs and training.

During the event, Dasnayak said ‘In today’s time the scenario of education should be interconnected with skill development as it is quite essential. The coming days will be the golden time for Odisha. Many opportunities is about to knock at the door of Odisha in the coming future.’

Gope of SkillKart expressed that, the training, placement and employability they are about to create in the state can set benchmark for the future. Aditya Choudhury from ‘Mo College’ and Diptiranjan Mishra of ‘SkillKart’ were present during the event.