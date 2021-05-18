More Emphasis On Covid Tests In Rural Areas Says, Director of Health Services Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Emphasis should be laid on door-to-door survey in rural areas by Anganwadi and healthcare workers says Bijay Mohapatra, Director of Health Services, Odisha.

The above decision has been taken keeping in mind the surge in Covid cases in the rural areas of Odisha in the recent past.

The government of Odisha has ordered that in order to reduce and contain the Covid infections rural areas need to be the point of focus now.

The director heath services further added that emphasis shall be given on testing people found with symptoms.

Covid infection rate has decreased considerably in Sundargarh, but Cuttack and Bhubaneswar have concentration of migration hence have shown a rise in cases, informed Mohapatra

However there is a dip in Covid positives in Odisha but this trend can be maintained and decreased further only if Covid appropriate behavior is followed and guidelines are adhered too, cautioned the Director of Health Services.