Monsoon In Odisha: Lower Than Usual Rainfall, MeT Department

Bhubaneswar: The monsoon in Odisha this year has been weak as compared to the earlier years, said the regional MeT Department today.

According to the latest weather bulletin released by the MeT the seasonal cumulative rainfall between 1st June 2022 to 27th July 2022 is 497.1 mm.

The MeT department has further cleared that the 497.1 mm of rainfall is low as compared to the normal value of 501.6 mm.

It is further worth mentioning, during the period four districts received excess rainfall that is: Boudh, Kandhamal, Dhenkanal and Jagatsinghpur.

Further two districts namely Sambalpur and Sundergarh received rainfall in deficit.

It is noteworthy that the rest of the 24 districts in Odisha received normal rainfall.