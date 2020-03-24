Pic credits: YouTube

Monkeys Starve as Coronavirus Scare Locks Down Khandagiri Caves in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bubaneswar: Monkeys in Khandagiri-Udayagiri caves are starving since the caves are closed for tourists due to the coronavirus outbreak in Odisha.

These monkeys depend on tourists for food. Now without food they are waiting at the gate for someone to feed them.

They cannot go anywhere as they are used to this kind of lifestyle. It is noteworthy that they are very friendly and not harmful at all.

They need food, love and affection to survive.  Please do make an effort to feed them with any food that you can spare.

