Monkey menace leaves over 30 people injured in Bhubaneswar’s outskirt

Bhubaneswar: At least 30 people were injured following a monkey menace in the outskirt of Odisha Capital City Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, a wild monkey wreaked havoc at Naharakanta area for the last several days and attacked more than 30 people of different age group.

The locals tried their best to disperse the money from the locality. However, instead of getting fear and fleeing the spot, the monkey attacked the people.

Sacred by the monkey attack, the residents of Naharakanta preferred to remain indoors. Those who had some unavoidable works outside were seen moving with sticks and stones on their hands.

The locals then informed the forest department about the monkey, following which a team of forest officials rushed to the village last evening to catch the monkey.

The rescue team advised the people not to harm the money or disturb in any form so that they can easily catch it. However, despite using all possible machinery and taking different measures they failed to either to disperse the monkey or catch it as the animal jumped from tree to tree.

However, after several hours of operation, the forest officials managed to catch the monkey today with the help of some locals and released it in a forest area.