Kalinga TV impact: Odisha Agriculture minister responds over farmers’ plight in Mahanga area

Cuttack: The farmers in Mahanga area of Cuttack district are worried over loss of crops as they are deprived of the government benefits that they used to get earlier for adequate agricultural yield. A report had been telecast in Kalinga TV showing the farmers’ plight. Now, responding over this Odisha Agriculture Minister has taken steps to resolve the issue.

It has been alleged that many agricultural officer posts are lying vacant. Moreover, the farmers have also alleged that Agriculture officers are not visiting their places and hence they are not getting valuable tips on farming. It was available earlier. Even there are no adequate VLW staff in every Sub division.

Such plight has been seen in Mahanga-Nischintkoili-Salepur area. Even the farmers are deprived of fertilisers, seeds and pesticides. Agricultural equipment are also not available. Earlier, they were getting it in subsidised cost.

It has further been alleged that the government is spending lakhs of rupees yet farmers here are deprived off benefits. This has been reported from Nischintakoili area under Mahanga block.

After a report was telecast in Kalinga TV about the plight of farmers in Mahanga area, Odisha Agriculture Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain responded. In a X post (formerly twitter) Swain intimated that he has issued directive in this context to the concerned officer to take stock of the situation and submit compliance soon.

“I have directed CDAO, Cuttack to take stock of the situation and submit compliance within 2-3days. However, BAO has joined in Mahanga on 3rd Sept 2023,” the Minister said in the tweet.