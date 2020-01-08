Mobile
Mobile Phone Locators To Be Installed In Various Jails In Odisha

By Sudeshna Panda

Bhubaneswar: The matter of jail inmates keeping mobile phones has been taken up seriously by the jail authorities.  Strict inspection will be done inside jails from now on.

According to sources, 300 phone locators shall be bought and installed in various jails. These will be worth a total value of 75 lakh.

Mobile phone detectors will also be installed incase someone smuggles in mobiles. These will be installed in all the 91 jails in Odisha.

Mobile phones shall also be banned for jail employees.

The hearing of jail inmates shall be done by way of video conferencing. These steps have been taken seriously after the incident of gangster Shakeel sharing a selfie from Choudwar Jail.

Steps will be taken for prevention of the same informed the jail DGP.

