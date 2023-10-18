Mo College in association with ‘TATAStrive’ conducts ‘Scholarship Program’

Bhubaneswar: A skill enhancement program was conducted in Rajdhani College with joint venture of ‘Mo College Abhijan’ & ‘Tata STRIVE’ on Tuesday. Tata STRIVE is the skill development initiative of the Tata Community Initiatives Trust’ (TCIT) under the aegis of Tata Trust, addressing the pressing need of skilling India’s youth for employment, entrepreneurship and community enterprise.

Tata STRIVE is actively bridging the gap between vocational education and industry needs by skilling youth from underprivileged backgrounds through innovations in technology, pedagogy and methodology.

During the program, Chidananda Mallick (project manager-Tata STRIVE) was present and enlightened on the safe-use of Data. In today’s time, Data is one of the most important factors, and we come across data infringement cases very often. This not only impacts individual but also the organization by large. Hence it’s imperative to get skilled in data protection by enrolling in various courses available online.

To educate the youth and help them make informed decisions and avoid circumstances like data theft, Tata STRIVE in collaborations is providing various courses such as Google cyber security, Google business intelligence, Data Analytics, Google advanced data analytics under its Google career certification course. These courses are designed to educate the youth around data security and also get job ready in the said fields.

‘Mo College’s Chairperson Akash Dasnayak has always emphasized to provide students of colleges/universities with knowledge that can nourish them from every aspect not only education but the quality of it. In recent past, Mo College has signed several such MoU’s to bring a positive revolution in higher education.

Students can enroll for these free courses online. Mallick stated, ‘’a powerful medium like ‘Mo College’ is definitely the need of the hour for students right now. Through this initiative of Govt. of Odisha, Tata STRIVE can help thousands of students to build their future in every aspect.’’ Mo College Coordinator of Rajdhani College, Dr. Sanghamitra Jena applauds this joint initiative while many students exchanged words and questionnaires throughout the workshop. Many students enrolled themselves through e-registration where as ‘Mo College’ is eyeing to organize more such skill enhancement programs in different colleges across state.