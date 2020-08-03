Bhubaneswar: The Mo Bus to resume services from tomorrow after a gap of more than three months. This was informed by the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) on Monday.

The CRUT in a Twitter post informed that non-AC buses will ply in as many as eight routes like 11,16,18,20,23,25,27 and 33 from 7 AM to 7 PM.

However, the Mo Bus service will be suspended during the weekends shutdown in August, said the CRUT.

It is worthwhile to mention here that the bus services were stopped due to the imposition of lockdown to contain spread of Coronavirus.