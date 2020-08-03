Mo Bus services to resume operation in two more routes from tomorrow

Mo Bus services to resume from tomorrow

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Mo Bus to resume services from tomorrow after a gap of more than three months. This was informed by the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) on Monday.

The CRUT in a Twitter post informed that non-AC buses will ply in as many as eight routes like 11,16,18,20,23,25,27 and 33 from 7 AM to 7 PM.

However, the Mo Bus service will be suspended during the weekends shutdown in August, said the CRUT.

It is worthwhile to mention here that the bus services were stopped due to the imposition of lockdown to contain spread of Coronavirus.

You might also like
Miscellany

Do You Know How Much Amount Your Employer Has Deposited In Your PF Account, Know The…

State

57 Covid-19 cases from Malgodown Behera Sahi among 87 fresh cases in Cuttack city

State

Low Pressure To Trigger Heavy Rainfall In Odisha From Today, Yellow Warning Issued

State

Gym Guidelines for Unlock 3 in Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.