Mo Bus to Puri

Mo Bus Service to Puri, Konark to begin from September 27

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: MoBus service to commence from Bhubaneswar to Puri and Konark from September 27. The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) took to twitter to intimate about it on Friday.

The tweet said, “This World Tourism Day, September 27, Sunday, we are happy to launch the much-awaited MoBus service between Bhubaneswar and Puri.”

Related News

Man Critical in Arrow Attack by nephew In Odisha’s Keonjhar

Thunderstorm with lightning likely to hit many parts of…

Tirtol Bypoll Elections: Odisha Govt Sanctions Rs 119 Cr…

Two injured in group clash in Rourkela; 5 held

Mo Bus Route No. 50 will connect Bhubaneswar and Puri and Route No. 70 will connect Bhubaneswar and Konark.

While Route no. 50 will connect Bhubaneswar Railway Station (Master Canteen) to the abode of Lord Jagannath, Route no. 70 will connect Bhubaneswar Railway Station to the Sun Temple town.

“On the inauguration day only one bus will run on both the routes. Regular service will start from Monday,” said Mr. Arun Bothra, Managing Director, CRUT.

“Wearing of mask is compulsory for all the passengers when travelling on Mo Bus,” he added.

You might also like
State

Man Critical in Arrow Attack by nephew In Odisha’s Keonjhar

State

2 separate PILs filed to hold Rathyatra of Maa Biraja in Odisha’s Jajpur

State

Beware! These 14 apps on Google Play Store may secretly steal your money

State

Thunderstorm with lightning likely to hit many parts of Odisha in next 24 hours

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7