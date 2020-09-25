Mo Bus Service to Puri, Konark to begin from September 27

Bhubaneswar: MoBus service to commence from Bhubaneswar to Puri and Konark from September 27. The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) took to twitter to intimate about it on Friday.

The tweet said, “This World Tourism Day, September 27, Sunday, we are happy to launch the much-awaited MoBus service between Bhubaneswar and Puri.”

Mo Bus Route No. 50 will connect Bhubaneswar and Puri and Route No. 70 will connect Bhubaneswar and Konark.

While Route no. 50 will connect Bhubaneswar Railway Station (Master Canteen) to the abode of Lord Jagannath, Route no. 70 will connect Bhubaneswar Railway Station to the Sun Temple town.

“On the inauguration day only one bus will run on both the routes. Regular service will start from Monday,” said Mr. Arun Bothra, Managing Director, CRUT.

“Wearing of mask is compulsory for all the passengers when travelling on Mo Bus,” he added.