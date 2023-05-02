Mo Bus hits vehicle of Cuttack ADM in Bhubaneswar

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Mo Bus is in the news yet again and this time reportedly for hitting the official vehicle of Cuttack Additional District Magistrate (ADM) near Raj Bhawan Square here on Tuesday.

One of the speeding electric Mo Bus on Route No. 23 was going to SUM Hospital from the Railway station reportedly hit the ADM’s vehicle from behind while he was on his way to the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) to take a flight to New Delhi.

According to the driver of the ADM, the Mo Bus, with around 40 passengers, was moving at a very high speed from the AG Square side and rammed into his vehicle when it reached the Raj Bhavan Square this morning.

Both the ADM and his driver received minor injuries following the accident. However, all the passengers of the Mo Bus were stated to be safe. They were sent to their respective destinations in another Mo Bus.

Likewise, the ADM was also sent to the Bhubaneswar airport in another vehicle as had to proceed to New Delhi for an urgent meeting.

On being informed, cops from the Capital Police Station reached the spot and detained the driver of the Mo Bus for interrogation. They are reportedly going through CCTV cameras to find out under what circumstances the accident occurred.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Mo Bus alleged the mistake of the driver of the ADM’s vehicle.