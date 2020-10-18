‘Mo Beach Yoga’ Program At Odisha’s Puri Is A Hit Among The Heath Conscious, See Pictures

Puri: A first of its kind beach campaign that has been aimed at Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and promoting healthy lifestyle habits through yoga, ‘Mo Beach Yoga’ has started in a scenic ambience with the sound of the waves and a breathtaking view of the sea early in the morning.

Yoga at the Beach with the Panchatatva (Earth, Water, Air, Fire, Sky) helps in the overall functioning of mind and body.