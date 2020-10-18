beach yoga in odisha
Pic Credits: Puri Official Twitter Handle

‘Mo Beach Yoga’ Program At Odisha’s Puri Is A Hit Among The Heath Conscious, See Pictures

By KalingaTV Bureau

Puri: A first of its kind beach campaign that has been aimed at Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and promoting healthy lifestyle habits through yoga, ‘Mo Beach Yoga’ has started in a scenic ambience with the sound of the waves and a breathtaking view of the sea early in the morning.

Pic Credits: Puri Official Twitter Handle

Yoga at the Beach with the Panchatatva (Earth, Water, Air, Fire, Sky) helps in the overall functioning of mind and body.

Pic Credits: Puri Official Twitter Handle

Yogasanas, Pranayam, meditation and relaxation practices help modulate physiological responses to stress & help lessen risk of infectious diseases by reducing susceptibility to it. Through Mo Beach Yoga the participants are spreading awareness and helping themselves in the process. 

Pic Credits: Puri Official Twitter Handle

The Collector and DM of Puri, has shared that the purpose behind Blue Flag Golden Beach in Puri and expressed the vision for a healthier Puri with sustainable environment especially in the wake of the Covid19 pandemic, he has also requested for citizen participation.

You might also like
State

Jewellery Worth 6 Lakh Looted In Broad Daylight From Odisha’s Balasore

State

Odisha youth found dead under mysterious circumstances in Khordha

State

Houses of three families gutted in fire in Odisha’s Keonjhar

State

14 succumb to COVID-19 in Odisha today, 4 from Bhubaneswar

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.