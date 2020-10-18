‘Mo Beach Yoga’ Program At Odisha’s Puri Is A Hit Among The Heath Conscious, See Pictures
Puri: A first of its kind beach campaign that has been aimed at Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and promoting healthy lifestyle habits through yoga, ‘Mo Beach Yoga’ has started in a scenic ambience with the sound of the waves and a breathtaking view of the sea early in the morning.
Yoga at the Beach with the Panchatatva (Earth, Water, Air, Fire, Sky) helps in the overall functioning of mind and body.
Yogasanas, Pranayam, meditation and relaxation practices help modulate physiological responses to stress & help lessen risk of infectious diseases by reducing susceptibility to it. Through Mo Beach Yoga the participants are spreading awareness and helping themselves in the process.
The Collector and DM of Puri, has shared that the purpose behind Blue Flag Golden Beach in Puri and expressed the vision for a healthier Puri with sustainable environment especially in the wake of the Covid19 pandemic, he has also requested for citizen participation.
Collector & DM, shares the purpose behind #MoBeachYoga at #BlueFlagGoldenBeach. Expressing the vision for a healthier Puri with sustainable env. especially in the wake of #covid19, he requests for citizen participation. @CMO_Odisha @HFWOdisha @IPR_Odisha @balwantskalewa7 @moayush pic.twitter.com/nSDiDacFYi
— PuriOfficial (@Puri_Official) October 17, 2020