Miscreants Set Fire To ‘Haat’ In Odisha’s Cuttack

By KalingaTV Bureau
Niali: A ‘haat’ temporary market place has been set on fire by miscreants.

The thatched roof of the haat in The Niali market place in Cuttack was set alight by unidentified miscreants.

The incident took place late at night. Almost 60 shops have been reduced to ashes.

All the shopkeepers have faced huge losses.

It is noteworthy that miscreants sit regularly under these makeshift huts and engage in various anti social activities.

The police had picked up a few of them and given a warning, few days back.

The locals say that they have taken a revenge and burnt down the shops.

