WATCH: Miscreants loot petrol pump and attack staff in Balasore

By WCE 7
loot in petrol pump in balasore

Balasore: More than three miscreants allegedly looted the Reliance petrol pump on National Highway 16 in Soro of Balasore district.

Reportedly, the miscreants had come to the pump for petrol filling following which a heated argument took place with a staff of the station.

It later escalated and the miscreants attacked the staff of petrol pump and broke the glass window of the office. It has also been alleged that the miscreants have looted cash of more than Rs 30,000.

As a result, two petrol pump workers suffered injuries in the attack and were sent to a nearby hospital in Soro for medical treatment.

On getting the information, Soro police arrived at the spot and initiated a probe into the matter. It has been learnt that the whole incident has been captured on the CCTV.

You might also like
State

COVID updates: Bhubaneswar reports 280 new cases while 73 more positive cases…

State

Odisha Govt asks collectors to intensify vaccine drive for 18-59 age group

State

479 more patients recovered from Covid-19 in Odisha

State

Couple dies of snakebite in Nuapada district of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.