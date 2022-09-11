Miscreants murder old woman after looting her jewellery in Odisha’s Ganjam

Berhampur: In a shocking incident an old woman was hacked to death in Ganjam district of Odisha on Saturday. The miscreants looted her gold jewellery and money and then allegedly killed her. The incident took place near Bhismagiri College chowk under Digapahandi Police limits in Ganjam district of Odisha on Saturday night.

The deceased woman has been identified as Adi Patra.

As per reports, the miscreants broke into the house of the old woman yesterday night and looted her. They even cut her ear and nose to snatch away the jewelleries that she was wearing. Besides, they have stolen Rs 50 thousand cash and other gold jewelleries from the almira.

After getting information Police reached the spot and started investigation. The SDPO and IIC are on the spot for the probe of the case.

On the other hand the local Samiti Sabhya has alleged that the miscreants might have entered the house from the front gate taking the benefit of power cut.