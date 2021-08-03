Miscreants loot old woman in broad daylight in capital city of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: An old woman has been looted by some unidentified miscreants in broad daylight in the capital city of Odisha this morning. The incident took place at Jaydev Vihar square in Bhubaneswar.

Reportedly, the woman was on her way to deposit money in the bank for her kids’ school admission when the miscreants snatched her purse and fled away.

She has claimed that there was a total of Rs 10,00,000 cash in her purse which was looted by the miscreants.

Further, she has lodged an FIR with the Nayapalli police station. Based on the complaint, the cops have initiated a probe to trace and nab the looters.