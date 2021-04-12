Mayurbhanj: Some unidentified miscreants looted huge amount of silver jewellery and cash from a jewellery shop near Biju Patnaik square in Baripada town of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha.

According to reports, the miscreants broke into the shop, KPD Jewellers, and looted 25 kgs of silver jewellery and Rs 4 lakh from the locker.

The owner of the shop immediately reported about the incident with the Baripada town police after getting to know about the loot.

On getting the information the cops arrived at the spot and initiated an investigation into the matter based on the CCTV footage.