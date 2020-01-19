Miscreants loot cash worth Rs 1.6 lakh from finance company staff in Balasore

By KalingaTV Bureau

Balasore: Unidentified miscreants looted cash worth Rs 1.6 lakh from two staffs including a woman employee of a finance company and hurt them in sword attack at Paikali Chhak under Soro police limits in Balasore district today.

The loot took place while the victim staffs identified as Jagannath Swain and Rashmirekha Das was returning from Bhimei village after collecting loan repayment money from women Self Help Groups (SHGs).

At least three men on bike waylaid Jagannath and Rashmirekha at Paikali Chhak near Nayaband area on the National Highway-16 and attacked them with swords. After the victims sustained grievous injuries on their head and swords the miscreants snatched away their cash bag and fled.

Police rushed to the spot immediately and admitted the victim in Soro Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment.

A manhunt has been lodged by police to catch the absconding looters.

