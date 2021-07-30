Miscreants fire at businessman, loot cash in Khurda district

Khurda: Four miscreants fired at a businessman and looted Rs 70,000 in Begunia area of Khurda district on Thursday night.

The businessman has been identified as Manoranjan Samantaray.

Reportedly, Manoranjan owns a clothes shop at a bazaar under Bahjamari police limits in Begunia.

Last night, when Manoranjan was returning home after shutting down his shop, he was attacked by four miscreants at Pumulu road. The miscreants blocked him midway and fired at him. As he fell down, the miscreants snatched the cash bag and fled.

Thereafter, Manoranjan called up his family members and informed about his critical condition fllowing which his family members rushed to the spot.

He was admitted to the Khurda hospital and later shifted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar as he health condition deteriorated.

On getting the information, the local police arrived at the spot and initiated a probe into the matter.