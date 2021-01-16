Miscreants Loot Ornaments And Cash In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Ganjam: Some unidentified miscreants looted  gold ornaments and money in Padmanabhapur village under Digapahandi police limits of Ganjam district in Odisha late last night.

According to reports, Surendra Reddy ,the person in whose house the theft took place, claims that around 150 gms of gold jewellery and fifteen thousand cash have been looted from their house.

The family was sleeping in the house when the miscreants broke into their house and looted the jewellery and cash from the wardrobe.

Later, on being informed about the theft the police arrived at the scene to further investigate into the matter.

