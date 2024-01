Miscreants attack Mining officer in Khordha, hospitalised

Bhubaneswar: A mining officer has been attacked by some unknown miscreants and mining mafias in Khordha district of Odisha.

The injured officer has been identified as Jagan Behera.

Reports say, some mafia and miscreants came and brutally attacked Jagan when he was on inspection duty. He sustained injuries.

He was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar for medical aid.

(More details awaited).

