Miscreants attack hotel owner in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Miscreants allegedly attacked a hotel owner in Bhubaneswar of Odisha on Saturday. They reportedly attacked after the victim prohibited them to drink alcohol in front of his hotel.

The victim has been identified as Prakash Sahu, the owner of Bhaba Laxmi hotel, situated in Kalpana Chhak area of the capital city. The hotel reportedly has OYO rooms.

As per reports, the miscreants were drinking alcohol in front of Bhaba Laxmi hotel in Kalpana area. After noticing this, owner of the hotel prohibited them. Being aggrieved by this they allegedly attacked Sahu. They beat him up and also attacked with sharp weapon.

The whole incident has been recorded in a CCTV camera installed on the spot.

The matter was soon complained at Laxmi Sagar Police Station. After getting information, Police swung into action. As per reports, Police have identified the accused persons and raids are being conducted.

Further investigation of the case is underway.