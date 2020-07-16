Minor girl raped in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district

Nabarangpur: In a tragic development, a minor girl was allegedly raped in Nabarangpur district of Odisha on Thursday. The incident took place in a village under Sanmasigan panchayat in Nabaragpur block. A complaint has been lodged in this connection.

As per reports, the 13 year old girl, a student of Class VIII from Chirmapandi village under Sanmasigan panchayat had visited her maternal uncle’s place in Siuni village few days back.

Today, a youth from her village named Babula, approached the girl at her uncle’s place at about 11 am and informed that her mother’s health condition is critical and the girl needs to return to her village with him.

Accordingly, the girl was returning with the boy to her village. When they were crossing a forest area the boy allegedly tied hands and face of the girl and raped her.

Later the girl somehow managed to reach her uncle’s house and narrated her ordeal to the family members.

In the evening today, mother of the girl, accompanied by the chairperson of ‘Maa Ghara’ organisation lodged an FIR in this regard at Nabarangpur police station.

While the accused has fled from the scene Police investigation is underway in this matter.