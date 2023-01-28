Minor girl gang rape in Cuttack: Two get 20 years’ imprisonment each

Cuttack: The Fast Track POCSO Court here today sentenced to two accused persons to 20 years of imprisonment each for gang raping a minor girl in 2019.

The court reportedly awarded 20 years of imprisonment each to Braja Kishore Satapathy and Nimai Mandal for raping a nine-year-old girl in Chauliganj Police limits area of Cuttack city in 2019.

Apart from sentencing Braja Kishore Satapathy and Nimai Mandal to 20 years of imprisonment, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 each. They will have to spend six months more in the jail if fail to pay the fine.

The court also asked the District Legal Services Authority to pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the victim.

It is to be noted here that the court had convicted Braja Kishore Satapathy and Nimai Mandal in the gang rape case based on the statements of 18 witnesses and 36 pieces of evidence.