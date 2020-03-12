Jajpur : A 13-year-old boy drowned while bathing in Brahmani River in Odisha’s Jajpur district on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Chiranjeeb Parida, only son of Kulamani Parida, a resident of Odang village under Rasulpur block in the district. He was studying class VIII at Odang High School in the village.

According to reports, Chiranjeeb along with his friends had gone to Barabati ghat of the river to take a bath this morning. .

However, the minor boy lost balance and slipped into deep water. His friends raised the alarm soon after the incident.

On being informed, Kuakhia fire brigade personnel reached the spot and fished out the boy from the river.

The boy was rushed to the Community Health Centre in Dharmasala , where the doctor declared him ‘brought dead’.

Meanwhile Dharmasala police registered a case and started an investigation into the matter.