Youth Drowns
Representational image

Minor boy drowns in Brahmani River in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 140

Jajpur :  A 13-year-old boy drowned while bathing in Brahmani River in Odisha’s Jajpur district  on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Chiranjeeb Parida, only son of Kulamani Parida, a resident of Odang village under Rasulpur block in the district. He was studying class VIII at Odang High School in the village.

According to reports, Chiranjeeb along with his friends had gone to Barabati ghat of the river to take a bath this morning. .

Related News

MeT department forecasts heavy rainfall in Odisha till March…

Kandhamal MP Dr. Achyuta Samanta demands Kalinga Regiment

Woman Panchayat Samiti Member attacked allegedly over land…

Former SJTA chief, CA benefited over Puri Srimandir funds in…

However, the minor boy lost balance and slipped into deep water. His friends raised the alarm soon after the incident.

On being informed, Kuakhia fire brigade personnel reached the spot and fished out the boy from the river.

The boy was rushed to the Community Health Centre in Dharmasala , where the doctor declared him ‘brought dead’.

Meanwhile Dharmasala police registered a case and started an investigation into the matter.

You might also like
State

MeT department forecasts heavy rainfall in Odisha till March 14

State

Kandhamal MP Dr. Achyuta Samanta demands Kalinga Regiment

State

Woman Panchayat Samiti Member attacked allegedly over land dispute in Odisha

State

Former SJTA chief, CA benefited over Puri Srimandir funds in Yes Bank: BJP

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.