Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s name announced for third Rajya Sabha seat in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced the name of Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw from Odisha. BJP released another list of candidates for the Rajya Sabha Biennial elections. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw from Odisha.

Debasish Samantaray and Subhasish Khuntia of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Tuesday filed nomination for Rajya Sabha elections. The process of filing nomination paper was held in the presence of the BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik and many other senior BJD leaders.

Debasish Samantray first elected on a BJD ticket from Tirtol Assembly constituency in 2000 & after Tirtol was reserved, he shifted to Cuttack-Barabati seat. He lost in 2019. There were talks in political circles about Debasish wanting to contest from the Paradip Assembly seat in 2024. But the party decided to hand over this responsibility to him.

Subhasish Khuntia also played an important role when the Shri Jagannath Temple Parikrama Prakalpa commenced work in the initial days. Both Debasish and Subhasish are certain to become RS MPs for the first time. Both of them have been working for the party for many years and are proven party loyalists.

The Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha to fill the seats of members retiring in April 2024 is scheduled to take place on February 27. For the same a detailed notification is scheduled to be published today that is on Thursday, said reports.

The term of office of 56 members of the Council of States elected from 15 States is due to expire on their retirement in April 2024.

Here is the detailed dates of the proceedings:

1. Issue of Notifications- 08th February, 2024 (Thursday)

2. Last date of making nominations- 15th February, 2024 (Thursday)

3. Scrutiny of nominations- 16th February, 2024 (Friday)

4. Last date for withdrawal of candidatures- 20th February, 2024 (Tuesday)

5. Date of Poll- 20th February, 2024 (Tuesday)

6. Hours of Poll- 27th February, 2024 (Tuesday) 09:00 am- 04:00 pm

7. Counting of Votes- 27th February, 2024 (Tuesday) at 05:00 pm

8. Date before which election shall be completed- 29th February, 2024 (Thursday)

