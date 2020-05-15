Migrants walking though Odisha to get transportation DGP Abhay
Migrants walking though Odisha to get transportation, food

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The state government on Friday said that no homebound migrant is allowed to walk within the Odisha boundaries.

“Once they reach one of 12 notified checkpoints in the state, arrangements are made for their transportation and food using money from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund,” said DGP Abhay in a press briefing today.

He also urged migrant workers from other states walking through Odisha to approach the nearest police station.

“We want to ensure that no migrant returning from other states will have to walk after passing through any border checkpoints in Odisha. Proper arrangements will be made for their travel and also for those leaving the state,” said Abhay.

 

