Nuapada : A migrant woman , who had returned from Telangana, was found hanging from a tree at a COVID quarantine centre

in Odisha’s Nuapada district on Thursday.

The incident occurred at the COVID quarantine centre at Malapada village under Mandosil gram panchayat in Khariar block of the district.

The deceased has been identified as Subarna Maji, wife of Kanhu Majhi, a resident of Dabrigam under Khariar black.

According to reports, Subrana along with her husband had arrived in the district from Telangana on June 4. Since then they were lodged in the Malapda quarantine centre. The couple was scheduled to leave the quarantine centre today as they had already completed two weeks of quarantine.

Some farmers, who were engaged to their agricultural activities near the Malpada quarantine centre, noticed the woman found hanging from the tree. They immediately alerted the local Sarpanch who called the police.

The Kahariar police started an investigation into the matter.