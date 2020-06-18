Migrant woman found hanging at quarantine centre in Odisha's Nuapada

Migrant woman found hanging at COVID quarantine centre in Odisha’s Nuapada

By KalingaTV Bureau

Nuapada : A migrant woman , who had returned from Telangana, was found hanging from a tree at a COVID quarantine centre
in Odisha’s Nuapada district on Thursday.

The incident occurred at the COVID quarantine centre at Malapada  village under Mandosil gram panchayat in Khariar block of the district.

The deceased has been identified as Subarna Maji, wife of Kanhu Majhi, a resident of Dabrigam under Khariar black.

According to reports, Subrana along with her husband had arrived in the district from Telangana on June 4. Since then they were lodged in the Malapda quarantine centre.  The couple was scheduled to leave the quarantine centre today as they had already completed two weeks of quarantine.

Some farmers, who were engaged to  their agricultural activities near the Malpada quarantine centre,  noticed the woman found hanging from the tree. They immediately alerted the local Sarpanch who called the police.

The Kahariar police  started an investigation into the matter.

You might also like
State

97 more COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha; Recovery cases rise to 3144

State

Everyone has to obey Supreme Court verdict: Gajapati Maharaj on Ratha Yatra

State

Minor Boy Dead, 1 Critical In Bike Accident at Odisha’s Gajapati

State

Over 100 kgs ganja seized in Odisha’s Khurda

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.