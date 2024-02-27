The news is by your side.

Balangir: Court awards 20 years jail term, Rs 10,000 fine for rape of minor girl

State
By Himanshu
Court awards 20 years jail term
Photo: IANS
0

Balangir: The Court on Tuesday awarded Rigorous imprisonment (RI) for 20 years and a fine amounting Rs 10,000 to a man on the charges of raping a minor girl. The incident took place in Balangir of Odisha.

The accused has been identified as Shankar Bhoi.

As per reports, a man was awarded 10 years of jail term and a fine of Rs 10 thousand for raping a minor girl in Balangir district. The POCSO Court has issued this verdict.

The Court held that in case the acceded cannot pay the fine he will have to continue in the jail for another one year. Besides, the DLSA has to pay Rs 4 lakh of financial assistance.

Also read:  Miscreants loot gold and cash from businessmen after firing at him in Dhenkanal

Himanshu 5974 news 1 comments

Himanshu Guru is a senior sub-editor & journalist based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He has worked for both print & online media.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.