Balangir: Court awards 20 years jail term, Rs 10,000 fine for rape of minor girl

Balangir: The Court on Tuesday awarded Rigorous imprisonment (RI) for 20 years and a fine amounting Rs 10,000 to a man on the charges of raping a minor girl. The incident took place in Balangir of Odisha.

The accused has been identified as Shankar Bhoi.

As per reports, a man was awarded 10 years of jail term and a fine of Rs 10 thousand for raping a minor girl in Balangir district. The POCSO Court has issued this verdict.

The Court held that in case the acceded cannot pay the fine he will have to continue in the jail for another one year. Besides, the DLSA has to pay Rs 4 lakh of financial assistance.