Micro-containment zone announced in this area of Bhubaneswar, check details

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday declared micro-containment zone in Khandagiri area of the State capital city following the detection of several Covid-19 positive cases.

According to reports, the BMC announced the HIG-II-61, Lane 3, Satyasai Enclave, Khandagiri in Ward No.49 as Micro-containment zone and imposed ban on the entry to and exit from the containment zone.

Residents of the containment zone also have been advised to stay at home.

The city civic body, however, said that it will supply essentials and ensure medical requirements for the residents in the containment zones.