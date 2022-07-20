Meteoric Rise In Odisha Covid Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Wednesday reported a sharp rise in Odisha Covid cases with 1122 positives including 164 children, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 658 are quarantine cases while the rest 464 are local contacts. Currently, there are 6701 active cases in the State.

Khordha recorded the highest cases as 307 people tested positive, followed by Sundergarh with 197 and Cuttack with 132 positives.

Details of the number of Covid cases from 29 districts and the State Pool: