Bhubaneswar: The MeT department has issued heavy rainfall warning in the twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar till 12.30 PM today.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower with one or two spells of intense (2-3 cm/hr) rainfall very likely in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack till 12.30 pm.

Heavy rain will result in poor visibility and temporary traffic congestion. There will be waterlogging in low-lying areas.

The people in the twin city have been advised to avoid movement during the heavy rain.