Met Dept warns of thunderstorm, rainfall in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar issued fresh warning of thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall at one or two places over several districts in Odisha on Saturday.

The districts, which will likely to face rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lighting, include Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Nuapada, Kandhamal, Koraput, Kalahandi, Balangir, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Rayagada, Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Angul, Sambalpur and Deogarh .

The MeT department predicted that the rainfall will continue in many districts till 7 PM today.