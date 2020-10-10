Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar on Saturday warned of heavy rain in several parts of Odisha over next four days.

“Under the influence of low pressure area over east central Bay of Bengal and adjoining SE Bay of Bengal and its intensification into a depression over central Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours,” the Met Centre said.

The weather forecast and warning for odisha over next four days are as follows:

Day 1

Yellow Warning ( Be updated):

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati,

Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh and Keonjhar till 8.30 AM of October 11.

Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam and Puri during the period.

Day 2

Yellow Warning ( Be updated):

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Rayagada, Jagatsinghpur,

Malkangiri and Koraput from 8.30 AM of October 11 to 8.30 AM of October 12.

Day 3

Orange Warning ( Be prepared):

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Puri and

Koraput from 8.30 AM of October 12 to 8.30 AM of October 13.

Yellow Warning ( Be updated):

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Bhadrak during the period.

Day 4

Yellow Warning ( Be updated):

Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Gajapati and Rayagada from 8.30 AM of October 13 to 8.30 AM of October 14.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into sea along and off Odisha Coast from October 11th to 13th, the Met Dept said