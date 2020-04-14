Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar predicted thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall at one or two places over three districts in Odisha on Tuesday night.

Thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur between 8 PM to 11 PM tonight, the Met dept said.

Yesterday, several districts in southern part of Odisha received light to moderate rainfall.