Bhubaneswar: The Regional Metrological Centre, Bhubaneswar on Wednesday forecast that heavy rainfall, thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur at many places in Odisha till 8.30 AM of July 25.

In its midday bulletin, the Met Dept issued yellow weather warning for several districts in the state for next three days.

Day 1

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Sonepur, Boudh, Mayurbhanj and Balasore till 8.30 AM of July 23.

The weathermen also predicted thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Balangir, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak and Balasore during the period.

Day 2

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Balangir, Nuapada, Sambalpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara Rayagada from 8.30 AM of July 23 to 8.30 AM on July 24.

Day 3

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nawarangpur, Koraput, Kalahandi and Sundargarh from 8.30 AM of July 24 to 8.30 AM of July 25.

According to the bulletin, light to moderate rainfall has occurred at many places in the state in last 24 hours.

However, the highest maximum temperature of 36.5 degree Celsius was recorded at Paralakhemundi in Gajapati district today , the bulletin said.