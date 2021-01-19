Met Department Issues Dense Fog Warning For 9 Districts In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The city-based regional office of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued dense fog warning for as many as nine districts of Odisha.

According to the forecast of the Weather Department, dense fog very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bhadrak, Kendrapara Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, and Jajpur.

The above-mentioned district most likely to witness the dense fog between January 20 (night) and January 21 (morning), informed the weatherman.

Meanwhile, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) directed the collectors of these nine districts to stay alert and take precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incident which may be caused due to fog.

The SRC office, in a release, also said that police and transport officials of the respective districts may take necessary steps for controlling the plying of vehicles on the highways during dense fog to avoid any road accident.