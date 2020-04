Mesmerizing Sand Art By Sudam Pradhan For Awareness On Coronavirus In Odisha

Puri: A nation wide lock down has been declared to fight against the deadly coronavirus. Everyone is seen doing their bit to fight the pandemic.

A mesmerizing digital, animated sand art has been created by sand artist Sudam Pradhan. This is based on the motivational song ” Muskurayega India ” which features popular Bollywood celebrities.

The sand artist has urged people to stay home and stay safe.