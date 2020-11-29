temperature in odisha
File Photo

Mercury Dips In Odisha, Temperatures Falls Below 15°C In 12 Districts

By WCE 2

Bhubaneswar: The temperatures dipped below 15°C at 12 places in Odisha. Sonepur was the coldest at 9.4 °C.

The other places in which the temperature dipped below 15°C is: Phulbani-10°C, Daringbadi-10°C, Angul- 12°C, Jharsuguda- 13.2°C, Bhawanipatna- 13.5°C, Keonjhar- 13.6°C, Sundargarh- 14.5°C, Koraput- 14.6°C, Baripada- 14.9°C, Cuttack- 15°C and Balangir-15°C.

The capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar recorded a minimum temperature of 16.2°C.

The temperature is likely to fall by 3-4 °C at night in many places of the state during the next two days, informed the regional Met centre.

You might also like
State

Duplicate Ghee Manufacturing Unit Busted Yet Again In Odisha’s Cuttack

State

Double Murder In Odisha’s Mayurbhanj Over Land Dispute

State

Remarkable Decrease In Covid Deaths In Odisha

State

518 Covid Positives In Odisha In The Last 24 Hrs, Tally Rises To 3,18,307

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.