Mercury Dips In Odisha, Temperatures Falls Below 15°C In 12 Districts

Bhubaneswar: The temperatures dipped below 15°C at 12 places in Odisha. Sonepur was the coldest at 9.4 °C.

The other places in which the temperature dipped below 15°C is: Phulbani-10°C, Daringbadi-10°C, Angul- 12°C, Jharsuguda- 13.2°C, Bhawanipatna- 13.5°C, Keonjhar- 13.6°C, Sundargarh- 14.5°C, Koraput- 14.6°C, Baripada- 14.9°C, Cuttack- 15°C and Balangir-15°C.

The capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar recorded a minimum temperature of 16.2°C.

The temperature is likely to fall by 3-4 °C at night in many places of the state during the next two days, informed the regional Met centre.