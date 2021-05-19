Mentally ill woman attempts suicide in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

Baripada: In a sad incident a mentally retarded woman attempted to commit suicide in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Wednesday. She was admitted to hospital in a critical condition following the incident.

The victim has been identified as Chinu Pradhan (50), wife of Sidia Pradhan of Jamunanda village in Satkosia Gram Panchayat under Mahuldiha Police limits in Mayurbhanj district.

As per reports, the woman was mentally ill for the last few days. She attempted to commit suicide after pouring kerosene on her body at about 1 pm on Wednesday when there were no one else in the house. After setting herself on fire, she ran towards a pond in the village when she fell down on the road.

After the villagers noticed her, they informed her family members. She was then shifted to Thakurmunda CHC in a 108 ambulance. About 90 percent of her body is reportedly burnt. Her condition is said to be critical.