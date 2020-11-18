Meet Child Prodigy Ashish Behera Who Can Answer Any Question Of Plus Two Science

You might have come across several talented people in your life. But have you ever met any children who are more talented than their age and education? Well, if you have not, then you can meet Ashish Behera of Ganjam district, who will definitely leave you speechless and you will call him as child prodigy of Odisha for sure.

Ashish Behera, a native of Jakabandha in Aska area, is the student of Berhampur-based Matrusri Anglo-Vedic School. He studies in class five. However, he is so talented that he is hopeful of securing good marks if given opportunity to appear the annual tenth class examination.

Be it any quotation of Plus Two Science or General Knowledge, Ashish can answer without any mistake. Besides, he is also very good at different subjects like law, mathematics, Hindi, English and religion that not only he can orally say about these subjects but can write error free.

However, his father Bijay Kumar Behera cannot afford his requirement due to poverty. Ashish is deprived of online education as none of his family members have smart phones.

Locals, who are surprised by his knowledge, said that Ashish Behera can do better and bring lures for the State if he gets support from the district administration and government.

Watch Video Here: