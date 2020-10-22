matric supplementary results
File Photo

Matric Supplementary Exams Results 2020 Out, Check Details

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) 2020, Odisha has announced the Matric Supplementary Exams Results today. 

15, 244 students have cleared the examinations said the reports, but none of them have secured A1 grade. 

Of the total 21, 487 students, had appeared for the supplementary examination this year.

As per BSE officials, 10 students have passed the supplementary examination in A2 grade, 195 students in B1 grade, 930 students in B2, 1902 students in C, 3140 students in D, 9067 students in grade E and 6218 students passed the examination in grade F.

Check Results On: www.bseodisha.nic.in

You might also like
State

Mumbai-based Devotee donates 5kg of gold for ornaments of Lord Jagannath

State

COVID Death toll nears 1200 mark in Odisha

State

1913 Covid Positives In Odisha In The Last 24 Hrs, Downward Trend Continues

State

One Killed, Two Critical As Car Collides Head-On With Truck In Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.