Cuttack: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) 2020, Odisha has announced the Matric Supplementary Exams Results today.

15, 244 students have cleared the examinations said the reports, but none of them have secured A1 grade.

Of the total 21, 487 students, had appeared for the supplementary examination this year.

As per BSE officials, 10 students have passed the supplementary examination in A2 grade, 195 students in B1 grade, 930 students in B2, 1902 students in C, 3140 students in D, 9067 students in grade E and 6218 students passed the examination in grade F.

Check Results On: www.bseodisha.nic.in